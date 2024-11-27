Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors in the running for top national award

By Anna Ottomar
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Local law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, have been announced as County finalists in this year's SME National Awards. The glittering awards night is taking place on Friday, December 6 at Wembley Stadium. They are contenders for Business of the Year (less than 50 employees).

With their extensive range of legal services, including Wills, Court of Protection, Trusts, Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney, Medical Negligence, Personal Injury and Conveyancing, promise to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said:"We are delighted to be finalists in the 2024 SME National Awards. This is the first time Osborne Morris & Morgan has been a finalist in the National Awards so we are really excited and thrilled to be recognised for this award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Supporting the local community is so important to us. In the past 12 months, we have organised and been involved in a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other initiatives.

SME Bedfordshire Awards 2024SME Bedfordshire Awards 2024
SME Bedfordshire Awards 2024

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to our clients and our committed teams here at OM&M.

"We are very much looking forward to the awards evening and celebrating with our colleagues, and other businesses no matter the result."

Now in it's eighth year, the SME National Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

About Osborne Morris & Morgan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SME Bedfordshire AwardsSME Bedfordshire Awards
SME Bedfordshire Awards

Osborne Morris & Morgan are a team of highly experienced legal professionals who provide outstanding legal advice to clients across the UK and Home Counties. With an established reputation as a legal centre of excellence supporting victims of serious injury, they are frequently asked to represent clients.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice