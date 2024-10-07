RBL Branch welcome new Chaplain

Stuart Clarke(L), Prebendary David (C), Cllr Mark Freeman (R)

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL are pleased to announce that a new Chaplain has joined the Branch.

During the monthly Committee meeting of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL; Thursday 3rd October, we were joined by Prebendary David MacGeoch.

Prebendary David recently became the Ouzel Team Vicar and new Vicar of All Saints Church, here in Leighton Town Centre. A Vicar for 25 years, Prebendary David arrives with a wealth of experience. Previously serving in Glastonbury and Mere; Somerset, for the past 11 years. He also held a special seat in Wells Cathedral (Bath and Wells) where he assumed the role of Prebendary.

Prebendary David arrives in Leighton with his wife Kathy, they are blessed with 3 children Elspeth, Edward and James.

Prebendary David

Prebendary David has a long association with the RBL and was very happy to attend the Branch Committee Meeting, which he hopes to do on a regular basis.

The Leighton Buzzard Branch are proud to announce that Prebendary David graciously accepted the role of Branch Chaplain. Both Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke both thanked Prebendary David for accepting the role, and look forward to his input in the future of the Branch.

As a Branch we hope that Prebendary David and his family are welcomed and quickly settle into the Leighton Linslade community, as they all start this new path.