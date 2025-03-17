RBL Leighton Buzzard Branch Parades its Standard

Away from Remembrance and funerals, it's very rare that The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch gets to parade its Standard "Colours" in our home Town for a joyous occasion.

Sunday 16th March saw Leighton Buzzard hold its annual Town Mayor Civic Service. It is an opportunity for the community of Leighton-Linslade to come together and celebrate all that is good in our local community, but at the same time prayers are said for the less fortunate.

As Cllr David Bligh; Town Mayor for Leighton-Linslade invited local organisations to All Saints Church for an afternoon of celebration. The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL were honoured to be asked to parade our Standard in our home Town. Members of the Branch were also in attendance.

In the presence of HM Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire; Dr Joan Bailey MBE JP FRSA, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire; Bav Shah, visiting Mayors from Bedfordshire Towns and local Town Councillors.

High Sheriff; Bav Shah (L) HM Deputy Lieutenant; Dr Joan Bailey MBE JP FRSA (R) and Dignitaries with Community Award Winners.

An afternoon service, when The Mayor; Cllr David Bligh recognised all that was good with Community Spirit in Leighton-Linslade. The service was led by Prebendary David of All Saints Church, who also holds the position of Branch Chaplain for The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL. Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman was present representing Branch/Council/Carnival. Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke was present as Standard Bearer

The Service saw a parade of local organisations including Royal Navy Association (RNA). Cadet Forces of the Royal Navy, Army and RAF. Standards were paraded under the direction of "Parade Marshall" CSgt Matt Quick; Honourable Artillery Company. Colour Sergeant Matt Quick is also No.1 Trombonist for The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL as well as Director of Music for The Luton Brass Band (who this year have chosen The Royal British Legion as their charity).

Whilst Prebendary David led the service with prayers for the Community, Organisations and Services, both in Leighton-Linslade and for Nations around the world. The congregation joined the Church Choir with a selection of joyous hymns.

Before The National Anthem and closing prayers The Mayor and HM Deputy Lieutenant presented Community Volunteer Awards.

The Clergy and Dignitaries were then led from the Church with a procession of Standards.