RBL Leighton Buzzard Branch seeks help for Poppy Prom Concert raffle

Can You Help

The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch would like your support in making this year's Poppy Prom Concert even better

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here at the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. We are looking for some help.....

We, as a charitable organisation appreciate that times are still difficult for families, organisations and companies.

However, we are kindly asking for your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year we held our inaugural Poppy Prom Concert. It launched our National Poppy Appeal season. We held a Raffle, which along with ticket sales and sponsorship, helped raise £4,000 towards Leighton-linslade fantastic £36,000.

The Concert this year is Saturday 18th October. The venue is the amazing All Saints', Leighton Buzzard. We will be joined by our very own Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion and the amazing voices of Chanteuses.

There will be the Parade of Standards, Service of Remembrance and much more, including refreshments.

We would once again like to hold a Raffle.

This is where you can help us!

We are looking at local organisations and businesses to donate suitable prizes for the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In return we will mention your organisation or business in our event Programme and local press releases.

If you are able to help, please make contact via email: [email protected]

Thank you for your support.