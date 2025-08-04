Rotary donates over £3000 to Reclaim Life to help local schools

Rotary President Chris Roberts and Immediate Past President Steve Bigrave with representatives of Reclaim Life and Cedars & Vandyke Upper Schools

The Rotary club of Leighton Linslade’s President Chris Roberts was delighted to present £3110.92 to the Reclaim Life Charity. Reclaim Life has been using a technique called ‘Human Givens’ to successfully help adults with mental health difficulties, this technique gives people the tools needed to help themselves and now thanks to a three way collaboration the technique will be available to pupils at Cedars & Vandyke Upper Schools

Rotary’s Immediate Past President Steve Bigrave saw a plea on TV from Cedar’s pupils who were suffering with mental and emotional distress and were asking for help.

It was a lightbulb moment where he saw how Reclaim Life might be able to help them. When Steve approached the Charity’s founders, Linda and Harry Sears and their manager, Sally Hearn, they were really enthusiastic to see how they could help.

Similarly, Naomi Woodford, Mental Health Support at Cedars School was keen to explore the opportunity. Over the following months Rotary held a quiz at the school to raise the money to make it happen.

The proceeds were used to train staff in therapeutic life coaching using the Human Givens approach to well being for some of the pupils at both schools.

Rotary President Chris Roberts, said: “This is a fantastic example of how collaboration works in the local community and I’m looking forward to following the success of the project”.