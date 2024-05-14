Rotary May Day Fayre success brings immediate support for local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the rain the 2024 May Fayre was a significant success and has resulted in immediate and significant support for a number of local charities and organisations that include Reclaim Life, Citizens Advice Bureau and BLMK Mind as well as Leighton Buzzard Netball Club, Leighton Park Rangers FC and Rotary's own “ Yes We Can” Disability Sports Program.

Donations will range from £3,000 through to £100 impacting ten different charities all of whom provide much needed support to members of the local community.

Rotary spokesman said:

Pulfords 2024 May Pole Team