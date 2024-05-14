Rotary May Day Fayre success brings immediate support for local charities
and live on Freeview channel 276
The results of the 2024 May Fayre are now in and despite the rain the event proved a success and as a result Rotary are able to make a number of immediate and significant donations to local charities. It was also reported that a number of charities who had their own stalls reported record years.
Donations will range from £3,000 through to £100 impacting ten different charities all of whom provide much needed support to members of the local community.
Rotary spokesman said:
"We are delighted that May Day Fayre has once again proved a financial as well as social success and continues to be a important part of the fabric of Leighton Linslade. The financial success has enabled Rotary to support ten charities immediately all of whom play a vital role in our community and on their behalf we thank everyone ,particularly our delivery partners and especially Leighton Linslade Town Council for their unswerving support"