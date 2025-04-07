Rousing Rotary Tea Party rolls back the years with Glee!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you had driven past the Scout Hut on Grovebury Road on Saturday afternoon, you would have heard a joy-filled sound. Leighton Linslade Rotary Club organised for over 50 local senior citizens to come along to a free tea party with entertainment, and even free transport for many of the guests.

The event lasted for over two hours and included cake, sandwiches, tea, smiles, laughter and lots of conversation. Many of the guests are some of the most isolated in our community, so it was lovely to see them out enjoying themselves with other company.

The Rotary Club also organised the entertainment – the local Glee Club UK choir. For an hour they put the biggest smiles on guests’ faces singing a wide range of tracks from the 1970s all the way up to today including a number from the current musical “Wicked”. As well as listening, everyone was encouraged to participate during one song with a slight concern that the roof might be lifted off the Scout Hut. One of the guests said afterwards that it was the best day they had had out for a number of years.

Rachel Maloy, the choir leader for Glee Club UK Choir said:

Listening to the Choir

”We’ve had such a great time preparing for and performing at the Rotary Club’s event. It’s such a great initiative to support people in our community. Our community choir sees people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities coming together to enjoy singing, and we welcome anyone along to our sessions”

Steve Bigrave, President of Leighton Linslade Rotary said:

“It was a privilege and a pleasure to be able to organise such a free and fun social event for this group of people. We made a real effort this year to find guests who would not normally be able to go out to events like this and are isolated in our own community, but it paid off. It was wonderful for us as volunteers to see the happiness and joy on their faces and we look forward to arranging events like this in future.”