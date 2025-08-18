Rushmere Park buzzing with insect trail

There’s a real buzz at Rushmere Country Park this summer as its Insect Trail takes flight.

Local MP Alex Mayer joined Centre Manager Paul Hirst to follow the trail through some of the park’s 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows.

The duo urged families across Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Heath and Reach and the surrounding villages to “bee” quick and make the most of the holidays by taking part in the trail this summer.

Trail packs, available daily from the Visitor Centre, cost £3 with every penny reinvested by the Greensand Trust into maintaining and improving the much-loved park.

Children are encouraged to spot wooden plaques hand painted with insects by centre volunteers. Some plaques have a letter on them which creates an anagram to solve. Then it’s back to the visitor centre to claim a sweet treat at the end.

Ms Mayer stressed the importance of learning about insects, with populations across the UK having fallen by an alarming 64% in the past 20 years due to threats such as polluted rivers.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Rushmere Park is a real local treasure, and the Insect Trail is a great way to get children outdoors, and learning. Every trail completed helps keep the park looking its best, and it’s also an opportunity to learn about these vital creepy crawlies and why it’s so important we protect them.”

Centre Manager Paul Hirst added: “An important part of the Greensand Trust’s role is to educate and inspire children to enjoy the outdoors and to appreciate the environment.”

Rushmere Park, which has just scooped a Green Flag Award for the sixth year running, is running the Insect Trail until the end of August.

