The Bedfordshire Band of The Royal British Legion hold first AGM in Leighton Buzzard

The Band moved to Leighton Buzzard in April 2024. Having been here for nearly 12 months, it was time to hold their first official AGM.

The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion held it's first AGM during their rehearsal last night (Tuesday 18th March 25). The holding of an AGM is a condition of being recognised as a Royal British Legion Member.

The meeting was chaired by Lindsey Davies; Band Manager Simon Blott; Band Chairman. Gordon Davies; Band Director.

L to R Chris Kierstenson; Band Vice-President, Gordon Davies; Director of Music, Stuart Clarke; Band President.

Lisa Cook; Band Treasurer.

The meeting was held in The Royal British Legion Club Leighton Buzzard.

The meeting was witnessed by Mr Alan James Dill, Royal British Legion Bedfordshire County Rep for Bands. Also present were: Mr Stuart Clarke; Band President and Chairman of Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. Mr Chris Kierstenson; Band Vice-President and Committee Member of Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch.

During the meeting The Band Director; Gordon Davies, thanked everyone associated with the Band and all those involved in establishing their presence in Leighton Buzzard.

The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion "Colours"

A number of Band members were voted onto the committee in set roles and as voting members. It will now be a normal practice for the Band to hold regular committee meetings throughout the coming year.

A set of true minutes from the meeting will be available in due course and will be published on The Bands Facebook Page.

The Band are extremely pleased to have been welcomed and established in Leighton Buzzard.