Author Robert Wells with his new book of horror stories.

A book of contemporary horror stories, ‘The Devil is Missing’, that’s set in and around Leighton Buzzard, has been published by local author Robert Wells.

The 14 stories in the collection are fictional, although one is based on a true story about a poltergeist, experienced by friends at their home.

A gargoyle from the top of a church tower, based on those at Woburn, comes to life in the story that gives the book its title, while another tale is based on the deep sinkhole that appeared in Heath Road a few years ago.

The churchyard at Old Linslade, Plantation Road, Leighton Buzzard golf club, Parson’s Close recreation ground, and the Sunday car boot sale at Stoke Road, also feature in the book, which describes itself as ‘Tales of terror and the supernatural’.

“One or two names have been changed, but local people will be easily able to identify the locations,” says Robert, whose interest in ghosts and all things supernatural inspired the book. He has previously published three books of stories about Elvis and life at Graceland.

“I wanted to do something completely different, and this new book is certainly that,” he comments.

He is writing a second book of horror stories that will once again be set in the Leighton Buzzard area. “With all the horror stories I’m writing, it must look like I’m turning it into the scariest town in Britain,” he says.

“I’ve lived here for many years, and I’ve set the stories, all of which are fiction, where I live. I I hope Leighton Buzzard will forgive me.”

The book is published by New Generation Publishing and is available via the usual sources, such as the Amazon Books and Waterstones online sites. It is spookily priced at £10.99.