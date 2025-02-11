Three quarters of a million funding boost for local public health services

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer, Member of Parliament for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, has today welcomed an increase in funding by the Government towards public health services across Central Bedfordshire.

The three quarters of a million boost is for Public Health spending to fund services such as school nurses and schemes to help people quit smoking.

It is the biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending under the Conservatives.

The Government is currently running a national conversation to help build a health service fit for the future and shape a new 10 Year Health Plan for England. The plan will set out how we can focus on preventing sickness, not just treating it, with the investment announced this week in line with this aim.

Alex Mayer, Member of Parliament for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, said: “This funding will begin to help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from falling into ill health, and relieve pressure on the NHS.”

The MP added that she was in touch with Central Bedfordshire Council to ensure that a fair share of funding is spent across the constituency.