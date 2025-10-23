Tough photographic challenge for Leighton Buzzard club members

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 20:49 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
In addition to formal competitions, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club sets regular challenges to encourage members to get creative and produce new pictures.

Wednesday October 22 saw another interesting evening as we reviewed the results of a tough creative assignment. The challenge was to create photographs featuring something only partially in frame.

Most Popular

This breaks some traditional “rules” of photography. But rules are there to be broken and doing so requires inventiveness and creativity. The trick was to produce an interesting result because the subject was obscured or only partially visible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As usual, the club members rose to the challenge with a variety of subject matter including people, architecture, wildlife, cars, trains and even a rather disdainful cat.

Flamingo Parent by Sandra Eveplaceholder image
Flamingo Parent by Sandra Eve

We all scored the pictures to determine the overall favourite, which led to much discussion about the relative merits of each image. This showed there is no single perfect technique or result for everyone and there is plenty of room for experimentation and creativity in photography.

After the arithmetic, the best scoring images were produced by Sandra Eve (with her touching flamingo image), David Manning ARPS, Martin Wood, and Paul Stokes.And the evening was rounded off with comments from the top scoring photographers, explaining the inspiration behind their pictures and how they achieved them.

This was another fun challenge – creatively stimulating as well as producing some intriguing images. x8g3qyt

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and we provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School on Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your own creativity.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice