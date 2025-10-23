Tough photographic challenge for Leighton Buzzard club members

In addition to formal competitions, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club sets regular challenges to encourage members to get creative and produce new pictures.

Wednesday October 22 saw another interesting evening as we reviewed the results of a tough creative assignment. The challenge was to create photographs featuring something only partially in frame.

This breaks some traditional “rules” of photography. But rules are there to be broken and doing so requires inventiveness and creativity. The trick was to produce an interesting result because the subject was obscured or only partially visible.

As usual, the club members rose to the challenge with a variety of subject matter including people, architecture, wildlife, cars, trains and even a rather disdainful cat.

Flamingo Parent by Sandra Eve

We all scored the pictures to determine the overall favourite, which led to much discussion about the relative merits of each image. This showed there is no single perfect technique or result for everyone and there is plenty of room for experimentation and creativity in photography.

After the arithmetic, the best scoring images were produced by Sandra Eve (with her touching flamingo image), David Manning ARPS, Martin Wood, and Paul Stokes.And the evening was rounded off with comments from the top scoring photographers, explaining the inspiration behind their pictures and how they achieved them.

This was another fun challenge – creatively stimulating as well as producing some intriguing images. x8g3qyt

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and we provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School on Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your own creativity.