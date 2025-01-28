Town Council agrees budget for 2025/26

Town Council offices

At its meeting held 27th January 2025, the Town Council agreed its budget for financial year 2025-26 and set a precept of £2,944,974 to be collected through council tax next year. For an average Band D property, this represents an increase of 16p per week (£8.33 for the year).

In its budget for 2025-26, the Council made a significant commitment to the continued delivery of services for older residents, including continuation of the weekly 55UP lunch club and funding for a second Community Agent to support residents needing assistance with matters such as disabled parking or Attendance Allowance applications. Further commitment was made to the town centre with increased investment into the public conveniences, Christmas lighting, market gazebos and provision of free car parking in the run-up to the Christmas period to support local shopping.

Continued investment into the protection of community assets including the lych gate at Vandyke Road Cemetery and the Teenage Advice Centre building on Hockliffe Street will see those assets preserved for the community for years to come. The council also increased its budget for management and maintenance of the significant tree stock within the parish. The council’s programme of grant funding for local voluntary and charitable groups will continue, along with support for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade and the Leighton-Linslade Music Centre.

In addition, the Council renewed its commitment to the provision of free community events throughout the year, with funding agreed for the Big Lunch Food Festival, Linslade Canal Festival, summer band concerts culminating in the Last Night of the Proms, the Christmas Festival weekend as well as a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and a second Pride event.

Town Council Leader, Liberal Democrat Councillor Nigel Carnell said “We are pleased to see the reduction in inflation this year which has made it possible to continue our programme of investment into community assets, projects, events and services. The town council remains committed to making a difference at the most local level and to ensuring that the parks, play areas, open spaces, sports facilities and community buildings for which we are responsible, and which are used every day by our residents, are maintained to the highest standards for everyone to enjoy”.

For more information on other projects and initiatives that the council has delivered and is intending to, please visit the Town Council website:- http://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/