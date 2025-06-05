Upcoming events to celebrate Luton’s carers next week

Carers Week is from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 June, and Luton Council has teamed up with Carers Central and other partners to host a series of events to celebrate and support unpaid carers in Luton.

It all kicks off with our launch event on Monday, June 9 from 10am to 2.30pm in Committee Rooms 1 and 2 in the Town Hall. Here, attendee will hear from our Director of Adult Social Care, Jill Britton, as well the portfolio holder, Councillor Basit Mahmood, and other guest speakers. There will also be local services attending, and free refreshments.

More events are planned throughout the week, including an online training workshop which aims to help carers prepare for unexpected situations and emergencies, as well as a community support event with local organisations and services in attendance.

Councillor Basit Mahmood said: “Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes of Luton, and they are incredibly important to the health and welfare of our town. We want them to know how much we appreciate them, and also how much support is available to them.

Carers week events in Luton

“Carers Central, our partners, are a free hub that enables adult carers to have the information, advice and support they need to have a life of their own, alongside their caring roles. We’d urge all carers to come down to our events next week to find out more about the support on offer.”

The full timetable of events for next week can be seen below.

Launch event

Monday 9 June, 10am to 2.30pm, Luton Town Hall, Committee Rooms 1 and 2

Come along to hear from Adult Social Care staff, Councillor Basit Mahmood, and more guest speakers about the support available for carers, and the appreciation we have for them. We’ll have local organisations like Luton Supporting You, and free refreshments for all guests. No booking required.

Training: contingency planning for carers

Tuesday 10 June, 11am to 12.30pm, online

Join us for an insightful online event with Levi Habashanti will share practical tips and strategies to help carers prepare for unexpected situations and emergencies. Booking required, click here to book your free space.

Community support event

Wednesday 11 June, 11am to 2pm, UK Centre for Carnival Arts

Learn about the free services and expert advice available for unpaid carers in Luton. There will be several presentations and stalls from local organisations including: Alzheimer’s Society, Hatter’s Hub GP Services, Healthwatch Luton, Julie New Bereavement Services, Luton Fire Service, Phoenix Rising GP Services and Total Wellbeing Luton. No booking required, drop-in throughout the event.

Health support

Thursday 12 June, 1pm to 4pm, Luton Central Library

Come along to talk to the Total Wellbeing Luton team for physical and mental health support. No booking required, drop-in throughout the event.

Carers Central service

Friday 13 June, 10am to 4pm, outside Superdrug in Luton Point

Visit the Carers Central stall in the shopping centre for information, support and advice. No booking required, drop-in throughout the event.