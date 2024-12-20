Walk-in vaccinations to continue after closure of booking service for flu and COVID-19

Local residents who have yet to take up the offer of free vaccinations against flu and COVID-19 this winter have been reminded that they can still access them at venues across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

Although the online and telephone booking services have now closed, walk-in vaccinations remain available at over 50 locations in the region.

Anyone who is eligible can search online for local pharmacies or other walk-in sites offering the vaccination.

Dr Ian Reckless, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said:

“Having your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from a nasty infection this winter. Both vaccines have a good safety and effectiveness record, and they can offer you the peace of mind which comes with the full protection you’re entitled to.

“If you’re one of the millions across England who are eligible to receive one or both vaccinations then I would urge you to make your plans now. You may not realise that you are more vulnerable, but if you are invited for a flu or COVID-19 jab then it is because you are at greater risk. Even if you said no earlier in the year, or you just didn’t get round to it, it’s never too late to get the protection you need.

“The threat from these viruses remains serious and, as these vaccinations generally take around two weeks to start working, it’s time to act now to ensure your Christmas isn’t spoiled by a nasty illness.”

If you are pregnant, you may be able to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines through your local maternity service, as well as at a pharmacy near you. You are eligible at any stage of your pregnancy to help protect you and your baby, so it is not too late to get protected against the viruses if you have only recently found out that you are pregnant.

The flu vaccine is also offered to most children, usually as a quick, painless spray up the nose. Children from Reception to Year 11 will usually have received a visit from an NHS vaccination team at their school. If your child was not vaccinated because they were absent or you have changed your mind and now wish them to be protected, you can attend any walk-in location.

If your child was aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024, or aged over 6 months to 2 years and in a clinical risk group, you can contact your GP surgery to find out how to get a vaccination.

You are eligible for a flu vaccination if you:

are aged 65 years and over (or will turn 65 by 31 March 2025);

are aged 18 to 64 years and in a clinical risk group;

live in a long-stay residential care home;

receive carer’s allowance, or are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person;

are pregnant;

are a close contact of someone who is immunocompromised;

are a frontline worker in social care who isn’t covered by an occupational health service run by your employer.

You are eligible for an autumn COVID booster if you:

live in a care home for older adults;

are aged 65 years and over (or will turn 65 by 31 March 2025);

are aged 6 months to 64 years and in a clinical risk group;

are pregnant;

are a frontline health or social care worker, or work in a care home for older adults.