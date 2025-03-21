Brooklands Middle School: County Handball Champions

Brooklands have been crowned winners of the Yr 7/8 Boys County Handball Champions for the first time ever.

On Friday 21st March, Brooklands Middle School went off to the Bedfordshire County Handball finals after winning the Leighton Linslade Partnership tournament. The boys were very excited to head off to the finals this morning with their PE teacher, Mrs Bobrowska.

The boys started well winning in all their pool games and progressing to the knock out stages! They won the semi final against Alameda Middle and then faced Linslade in the final. After a very close game Brooklands came out the winners and were crowned county champions.

Mrs Bobrowska says "I am so proud of these boys. They are unbeaten and played amazing handball today. It is the first time we have ever won the county finals in this sport!"

Mrs Hodgson, Headteacher says "We are so incredibly proud of the boys. An amazing achievement"