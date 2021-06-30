Cedars Upper School's centenary celebrations in Linslade postponed until September due to ongoing pandemic restrictions

Cedars Upper School's 100th anniversary celebrations planned for this Saturday (July 3) have been rearranged due to the extension of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Linslade-based school says the event will now take place on Saturday, September 25 at Cedars. Activities planned for the day include a craft fayre, musical performances, art exhibition, football competition, stalls, plus food and drink.

Headteacher Steven Palmer, said: “We are obviously disappointed that the event has been rescheduled but it was really important to us that we celebrate when it is safe to do so.

Cedars 100th anniversary

"We have inside events planned and obviously these cannot go ahead with current restrictions. We are looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with the local community in September."