Glebe Farm School celebrates Outstanding Ofsted rating across the board

school pupils

Glebe Farm School in Milton Keynes is celebrating a remarkable milestone after being awarded the highest possible rating, Outstanding in all areas, in its first full Ofsted inspection since opening in 2022.

The inspection, carried out in May 2025, praised the school’s exceptional quality of education, inclusive ethos, and strong leadership. Inspectors highlighted the school’s ambitious curriculum, exemplary behaviour, and the deep sense of pride and belonging shared by pupils and staff alike.

“Pupils are happy and proud to be here,” the report states. “Staff share pupils’ pride, which contributes to the school’s evident common purpose. Pupils feel part of ‘Team Glebe’.”

One pupil captured the spirit of the school perfectly, saying:

Pupils at the school

“I love coming to school because everyone is kind, and we all help each other. It feels like a big family.”

Since opening its doors, Glebe Farm School has grown rapidly, now serving over 900 pupils from Nursery to Year 9. The school’s values of Ambition, Belonging and Creativity are woven through every aspect of school life, creating a culture where every child is known, supported and inspired to succeed.

Inspectors described the curriculum as “exemplary,” noting that it is carefully designed to build knowledge and confidence over time. Teachers were praised for their deep understanding of how pupils learn and for ensuring that no child is left behind.

The report also commended the school’s inclusive approach, particularly its support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff were recognised for their use of adaptive strategies and technology that enable all pupils to thrive alongside their peers.

“Behaviour is exemplary,” inspectors wrote. “The school’s high expectations are well understood. Pupils consider the school to be kind and fair and expect the same qualities from each other.”

Headteacher Matthew Shotton said the outcome reflects the dedication and shared vision of the entire school community:

“This is a moment of immense pride for everyone at Glebe Farm. Our staff, pupils and families have worked together to build something truly special, a school where every child feels they belong and can achieve their very best. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for what’s to come.”

Erin Stewart, Deputy Head, added:

“Our pupils show real pride in themselves and in their learning. The Ofsted feedback affirms the purposeful, inclusive culture we’ve worked hard to create, one where every child is known, supported and challenged.”

The school is part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) trust. CEO Sarah Bennett praised the achievement:

“Glebe Farm School is a shining example of what can be achieved when strong values, inclusive practice and a clear vision come together. These Outstanding judgements are richly deserved.”

The school also extends its sincere thanks to Milton Keynes City Council for its ongoing support and partnership, which have played a vital role in helping the school grow and thrive within the local community.

To read the full Ofsted report, visit: https://www.glebefarmschool.co.uk/about/ofsted/