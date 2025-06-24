Greenleas School children receive encouragement from Usain Bolt

Children at Greenleas School enjoyed their Sports Days this year, with encouragement from none other than Olympic Champion Usain Bolt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist wished them the best for the occasion and said: “I know you’re going to do well.”

Parents and Carers joined staff and children for a day of celebration and team work, with awards for sporting excellence and sporting values.

Children participated in a range of running races and field events throughout the day, including sprinting and shot put, and were awarded house points which contributed to an overall winner.

Greenleas has achieved the Platinum School Games Mark for 8 years in succession and is proud of the sporting opportunities available to pupils.

