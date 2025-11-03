Halloween celebrations at Cedars Day Nursery

The winning Halloween hamper at Cedars

Festivities were well underway at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard as children and colleagues dressed up to celebrate Halloween with a range of themed activities.

At the setting on Mentmore Road, pre-schoolers were immersed in all the fun on offer as they showcased their creativity with arts and crafts, pumpkin exploration and potion making, before enjoying sensory play opportunities and themed storytelling sessions with beloved books including ‘Room on the Broom’, ‘Meg and Mog’ and ‘Funnybones’.

As part of the occasion, families had the opportunity to take part in a special raffle for the chance to win a Halloween hamper, filled with fun activities and confectionary, with all proceeds going to the nursery’s Charity of the Year; YoungMinds.

Cedars Day Nursery Manager, Lauren Trotter explained: “Celebrating occasions like Halloween is a wonderful way for our children to express their imagination, build confidence, and explore new experiences through play. It’s been fantastic to see so much excitement and creativity from both the children and our dedicated team.

"Everyone really embraced the spooky spirit of the day, and it’s even more special knowing that our celebrations are helping to raise funds for such an important cause in YoungMinds.”

Cedars have adopted YoungMinds for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive.