Revealed: The best primary schools in Central Bedfordshire

Pupils in a classroom. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

The best performing primary schools in Central Bedfordshire have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61 per cent of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. In Central Bedfordshire this was 53 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

In first place is Lark Rise Academy in Dunstable. Some 82 per cent of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Coming in second place is Totternhoe Church of England Academy – the school had a score of 80 per cent.

With 77 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, Leighton Middle School in Leighton Buzzard shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just missing out on the top three is Raynsford Church of England Academy in Henlow. At the school, 76 per cent of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

Rounding out the top five with 75 per cent of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is The Vale Academy in Dunstable.

In sixth place, is Slip End Village School. The expected standard was met by 74 per cent of pupils here.

Just behind are Biggleswade Academy, Caddington Village School, and Linslade School, where 72 per cent of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.

Rounding out the top 10 is Pix Brook Academy in Stotfold – 71 per cent of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths.