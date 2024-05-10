Ridgmont Lower School Fights On

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Staff and Governors, alongside the Save Our School village group were pleased that confirmation on the proposed consultation as to whether the school should close or not has been halted. Councillor Whitaker confirmed this at Central Bedfordshire's Executive Meeting held on 9th April, despite a call from a neighbouring school supporting the contrary.

Councillor Hayley Whitaker stated that as an administration, they have made the 'commitment to make the transition for our schools from the 3 to the 2 tier education system.' Whilst there is a financial implication to keeping Ridgmont open with a reduced number of children, it is hoped that the new consultation on moving from 3 to 2 tier, which is anticipated to begin in the autumn, will see Ridgmont, with its extensive outdoor space, becoming the new local primary school.

The Governing Body were pleased to receive an Outline Site Appraisal that was published on 14 February 2024 stating the school 'is able to accommodate a 1FE Primary School, with caveats as noted...'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Allison Jakes, Headteacher said: "We have always been supportive of moving to the 2 tier system and strongly believe the Ridgmont site has the potential to become a primary school as the most recent Outline Site Appraisal attests to. Sadly this does mean that consideration may have to be given into closing surrounding lower schools and no-one advocates that. At one point, we did think that perhaps Ridgmont should have been considered for closure, but now we know there is the potential for this site to continue to be used as an educational establishment, and as a much needed smaller primary school, we are going to do our utmost to see this come to fruition."

Ridgmont Lower School's Extensive Outdoor Space

Despite the uncertainty that still surrounds this small, rural village school, the staff, governors and members of the village came together on a bright sunny Saturday morning to give the school grounds a much needed spring clean.