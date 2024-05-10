Ridgmont Lower School Fights On
Councillor Hayley Whitaker stated that as an administration, they have made the 'commitment to make the transition for our schools from the 3 to the 2 tier education system.' Whilst there is a financial implication to keeping Ridgmont open with a reduced number of children, it is hoped that the new consultation on moving from 3 to 2 tier, which is anticipated to begin in the autumn, will see Ridgmont, with its extensive outdoor space, becoming the new local primary school.
The Governing Body were pleased to receive an Outline Site Appraisal that was published on 14 February 2024 stating the school 'is able to accommodate a 1FE Primary School, with caveats as noted...'.
Mrs Allison Jakes, Headteacher said: "We have always been supportive of moving to the 2 tier system and strongly believe the Ridgmont site has the potential to become a primary school as the most recent Outline Site Appraisal attests to. Sadly this does mean that consideration may have to be given into closing surrounding lower schools and no-one advocates that. At one point, we did think that perhaps Ridgmont should have been considered for closure, but now we know there is the potential for this site to continue to be used as an educational establishment, and as a much needed smaller primary school, we are going to do our utmost to see this come to fruition."
Despite the uncertainty that still surrounds this small, rural village school, the staff, governors and members of the village came together on a bright sunny Saturday morning to give the school grounds a much needed spring clean.
The spring tidy up included re-painting, scrubbing and gardening; pots have been filled with bedding plants to give the exterior a brighter more welcoming feel. The school is pleased to be welcoming back former pupils and the numbers are beginning to increase which is hugely positive.