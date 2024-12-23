The Cottesloe School celebrates Class of 2024 at 65th Annual Achievement Evening
The ceremony, a tradition dating back to the school's founding as Wing County Secondary School, saw the attendance of over 200 guests, The evening featured a distinguished guest, Mrs. Alison Phillips MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire. A total of 50 subject awards were presented to students across Key Stages 4 and 5, along with seven special awards:
- Headteacher's Award KS4: Jack Abbott
- Headteacher's Award KS5: Harvey Serradimigni
- Roy Collis Award for Community and School Service: Daniel Thurston
- Lee Ryder Award KS4 for achieving above and beyond and overcoming adversity: Alfie Cox
- Lee Ryder Award KS5 for achieving above and beyond and overcoming adversity: Natasha Cheasley
- Caitlin Corr Award for contributions to Performing Arts: Riley Horwood
- Bryn Jones Award for Humanities: Tom Phillips
The evening featured an inspiring address from alum Tom Penhearow, who shared his journey from Cottesloe School to his current role as a Payments Transformation Lead Analyst at Santander. Penhearow, a former "History Student of the Year," emphasised the significant impact of his education at Cottesloe on his academic and professional success.
Headteacher Simon Jones highlighted the importance of this annual event in celebrating the achievements of the students.
Alison Phillips MBE said "What impressed me the most was the wonderful support all the pupils gave each other, cheering each individual and delighting in their success."
Parents of Natasha and Daniel Cheasley shared, "It truly was wonderful to see so many members of staff supporting the event and so many young people being recognised in such a positive way. We felt honoured to have both our children nominated for their achievements and felt even more proud when they won their respective awards".
The evening also raised £110 for Cardiac Arrest in the Young, in memory of the late Bryn Jones.