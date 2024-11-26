University of Bedfordshire joins national consortium to address maternity inequalities

The University of Bedfordshire has been selected as one of nine UK universities to make up the new National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Challenge Maternity Disparities Consortium, with the aim of tackling inequalities in maternity care.

The Maternity Inequalities Research Alliance East of England (MIRA-E) – led by the University’s Maternal and Child Health Research Centre (MCHRC), in partnership with Luton and Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Early Years Alliance, and Groundwork, London – will undertake research and capacity building activities that will focus on inequalities before, during and after pregnancy.

The multi-year NIHR programme is aimed at bringing together a diverse consortium, funding research and capacity building to increase the evidence base to address maternity inequalities and develop the next generation of researchers.

Dr Shuby Puthussery, the MIRA-E Lead and Director of the Maternal and Child Health Research Centre, said: “We are delighted and honoured to join the NIHR Maternity Disparities Consortium and look forward to working together to make a step change in addressing maternity inequalities in the UK. MIRA-E partnership reflects our collective ambition to develop excellence in maternity inequalities research and capacity building to actively support the NIHR in delivering the objectives.

“We will build on our strong track record of applied multi-disciplinary research and programme implementation in tackling maternity and wider health inequalities and will provide a co-ordinated multi-disciplinary cross-sectoral approach to tackle maternity inequalities through research and innovation, evidence based implementation, capacity strengthening and community engagement and involvement.”

Each consortium member will receive initial funding of £50,000 to build relationships with charities, the life sciences industry and patient groups with relevant expertise and, once these relationships have been established, the consortium will decide on research topics and areas for capacity strengthening to ensure the research can lead to measurable improvements in maternity care.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Bedfordshire, added: “We are proud to be a partner in this new consortium, which underscores our commitment to impactful research that addresses important societal challenges. Through this consortium, we are prepared to deliver innovative solutions to maternity inequalities that affect families and communities across the country.

“This opportunity highlights the University’s role as a centre for research excellence and innovation, driven by our commitment to inclusivity and equality.”

Professor Marian Knight, Scientific Director for NIHR Infrastructure, said: “We are delighted by the level of engagement shown by researchers with this important research priority. I am confident we have an exceptional consortium to tackle the challenge of maternity inequalities; working in partnership with existing NIHR funded infrastructure and programmes. We look forward to working with the consortium and their collaborators across the UK to develop the final plans for their ground-breaking new research projects over the next few months.”