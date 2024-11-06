Vandyke Upper School Sixth Form to host employer's breakfast

As part of Vandyke Sixth Form's outstanding careers programme, they have decided to host an employer's breakfast morning in early December.

Sixth Form Careers Lead, Laura Davies, says "an event like this will be an effective way for our students, in a familiar space, to talk to employers and gain invaluable advice about their chosen career paths. So many of our Sixth Form students want to study further through an apprenticeship programme, or want to embark on high quality employment opportunities, but lack the confidence in applying and making those connections".

The school are keen to strengthen links within the community and want to reach out to employers in order to provide accessible opportunities for work experience and possible apprenticeship routes. This event follows a previously successful alumni-based event in March of this year, where students were able to make contact with those already working at employers such as Mercedes, Santander, John Lewis, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Bedford Council.

If you think you may be able to help, or would like to be involved, please do get in touch via the school's main office at [email protected] .