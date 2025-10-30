Young Pulford School leaders drive real change

Pupils who serve on the Pulford Lower School Council are spearheading real change in their playground and beyond.

The youngsters held a special meeting to quiz local MP Alex Mayer with questions including what to do about the challenges of traffic congestion in Leighton Buzzard, school reorganisation, and how Bozley the school dog could travel abroad on his holidays legally.

After the Q&A, Ms Mayer was shown the school’s ‘buddy bench’ which is the brainchild of a School Council member. The idea is simple: if a child sits there at playtime, another child will come over to talk to them. Pupils say it has quickly become a popular spot for making new friends, and that the School Council’s initiative has helped make the school a kinder place.

The children also spoke up about a new concern: people smoking in the park outside their school. They want to see the area cleaner and healthier for everyone.

Alex Mayer MP with Pulford Lower School students

The visit comes ahead of UK Parliament Week, an education initiative designed to boost young people’s understanding of politics. Ms Mayer says she’s encouraging all schools and youth groups in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to take part.

Alex Mayer MP said: “The pupils at Pulford are full of great ideas and real enthusiasm for making a difference. They are showing compassion, teamwork and leadership. I’m sure are were some future politicians here - and if so I’m confident about the future.”

Headteacher David Heather said: “It was great to welcome Alex, our MP, to Pulford. She engaged constructively with all our pupils from preschool to year four, and kindly invited the school council members to visit her at Westminster later in the school year."