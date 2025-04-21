Covid symptoms to look out for after Easter, what is the new variant LP.8.1 and how to book a Covid vaccine
- Cases of the Covid are on the rise in the UK after the emergence of a new variant.
- LP.8.1 was first detected in July 2024 and originates from the Omicron variant.
- The Covid spring booster programme is offering vaccines to those who are eligible.
- These are the symptoms of Covid to watch out for this Easter.
With the Easter holidays in full swing and the UK enjoying the spring sunshine, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself under the weather.
Cases of Covid have seen a rise in the UK after the emergence of a new variant, LP.8.1, with the NHS urging those who are eligible to get the Covid vaccine if they haven’t done so already.
Since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, there have been many different types of variants and subvariants, here’s everything you need to know about the latest one and its symptoms this Easter.
What are the signs and symptoms of Covid?
Covid symptoms have remained the same despite the many different types of variants.
The NHS explain that symptoms of Covid can include:
- a high temperature or shivering
- a new, continuous cough
- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
- shortness of breath
- fatigue
- body aches
- a headache
- a sore throat
- a blocked or runny nose
- loss of appetite
- diarrhoea
- feeling sick or being sick
What is the new Covid variant?
The newest Covid variant is LP.8.1, first detected in July 2024, it originates from the Omicron variant, which saw cases spike in 2023 and 2024.
LP.8.1 has mutations at six locations in its spike protein, which allows the virus to attach to our cells and make us unwell. One of these mutations, V445R, is thought to allow the variant to spread more easily.
Covid cases are on the rise across the UK, with the latest data from the UKHSA revealing that between March 17 and March 23, LP.8.1 was responsible for 11.76% of positive Covid cases, with XEC still remaining the dominant variant, accounting for nearly one in five (19.12%) positive infections.
Can I still get a Covid vaccine?
The Covid spring booster programme has started, with vaccines being rolled out across the UK until June 17, with those eligible including:
- are aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)
- are aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment
- live in a care home for older adults
The Covid booster provides vital protection against different Covid variants and helps reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid, as well as avoiding the risk of ending up in hospital if you become unwell.
You can find out more about Covid, the signs and symptoms and if you are eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.
