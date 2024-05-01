Brew up galactic fun with Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th
Leading hen party company Fizzbox has joined forces with magical tavern, The Cauldron, to create a range of Star Wars cocktails in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th!
Embark on a journey to a universe filled with flavour as The Cauldron's mixologists, along with Fizzbox, whip up a collection of otherworldly drinks inspired by the iconic Star Wars saga. From lightsaber-inspired concoctions to drinks that’ll make you feel like you're sipping near the sands of Tatooine, there's something to delight every Star Wars fan's taste buds.
And the good news is that Fizzbox and The Cauldron have shared the secrets to these delicious drinks, so you can shake up your very own Star Wars inspired cocktails at home, sure to add some serious wow factor to your May the 4th celebrations.
Lightsaber Shots
Ingredients:
Melon liqueur (green)
Cherry liqueur (red)
Coconut liqueur (blue)
Hello There
Ingredients:
100ml Gin
100ml Vodka
50ml elderflower syrup
50ml apple juice
25ml Lychee syrup
65ml lemon juice
20ml blue curacao
250ml prosecco top
Lots of ice
Serves 4
The High Ground
Ingredients:
25ml Bristol cream sherry
15ml Laphrioag 10 year
2 dashes angostura bitters
Served with a giant toasted marshmallow
This one is strong!
The Sarlacc Pit
Ingredients:
25ml Jameson’s Irish whisky
25ml Cynar bitter Italian liquor
Classic Red Bull
Blue Milk
Ingredients:
75ml Whole milk
50ml double cream
50ml sugar syrup
50ml creme de cacao white
37.5ml bourbon
1 tiny pipette droplet vanilla essence
25ml Blue curacao
-
Creamy and luxurious
Cloud City
Ingredients:
25ml Aperol
25ml Blanco Tequilla
15ml Martini Rosso
20ml lime juice
15ml sugar syrup
25ml egg white
Fluffy, bright and easy going
AT-AT Walker 3D model by Lukred’s Emporium
Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox said: "We're thrilled to partner with The Cauldron to bring the magic of Star Wars to life through the art of mixology. May the Fourth is a day to celebrate all things Star Wars, and what better way to do that than with a lightsaber cocktail in hand?"
So grab your lightsabers, don your favourite Star Wars fancy dress and join us at The Cauldron for a celebration that's truly out of this world! May the Force (and the cocktails) be with you!