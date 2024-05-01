Brew up galactic fun with Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading hen party company Fizzbox has joined forces with magical tavern, The Cauldron, to create a range of Star Wars cocktails in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th!

Embark on a journey to a universe filled with flavour as The Cauldron's mixologists, along with Fizzbox, whip up a collection of otherworldly drinks inspired by the iconic Star Wars saga. From lightsaber-inspired concoctions to drinks that’ll make you feel like you're sipping near the sands of Tatooine, there's something to delight every Star Wars fan's taste buds.

And the good news is that Fizzbox and The Cauldron have shared the secrets to these delicious drinks, so you can shake up your very own Star Wars inspired cocktails at home, sure to add some serious wow factor to your May the 4th celebrations.

Star Wars cocktails for May the 4th

Lightsaber Shots

Ingredients:

Melon liqueur (green)

Cherry liqueur (red)

Coconut liqueur (blue)

Hello There

Ingredients:

100ml Gin

100ml Vodka

50ml elderflower syrup

50ml apple juice

25ml Lychee syrup

65ml lemon juice

20ml blue curacao

250ml prosecco top

Lots of ice

Serves 4

The High Ground

Ingredients:

25ml Bristol cream sherry

15ml Laphrioag 10 year

2 dashes angostura bitters

Served with a giant toasted marshmallow

This one is strong!

The Sarlacc Pit

Ingredients:

25ml Jameson’s Irish whisky

25ml Cynar bitter Italian liquor

Classic Red Bull

Blue Milk

Ingredients:

75ml Whole milk

50ml double cream

50ml sugar syrup

50ml creme de cacao white

37.5ml bourbon

1 tiny pipette droplet vanilla essence

25ml Blue curacao

Creamy and luxurious

Cloud City

Ingredients:

25ml Aperol

25ml Blanco Tequilla

15ml Martini Rosso

20ml lime juice

15ml sugar syrup

25ml egg white

Fluffy, bright and easy going

AT-AT Walker 3D model by Lukred’s Emporium

Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox said: "We're thrilled to partner with The Cauldron to bring the magic of Star Wars to life through the art of mixology. May the Fourth is a day to celebrate all things Star Wars, and what better way to do that than with a lightsaber cocktail in hand?"