Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dogs are ‘not allowed’ in Spoons pubs 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoons has banned dogs from its pubs for decades.

Rules do have a few exceptions for ‘trained guide dogs’.

Chain delivers verdict on if it will change the rules.

Wetherspoons has clarified its policy on dogs in its pubs after a woman with mental health issues was kicked out of her local after turning up with her support dog at the weekend.

Philippa Precious left the Poulton Elk feeling ‘humiliated’ after she was booted out of the Wetherspoons pub for bringing her dog with her on Sunday evening, our sister title the LEP reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says her dog provides emotional support for her mental health and was upset when she was asked to leave the Poulton Wetherspoons due to the pub chain’s policy on not allowing dogs on its premises.

Not a scene you’ll see anytime soon in your local Wetherspoons, as the pub chain remains committed to banning dogs from its premises | SWNS

Spokesman for Wetherspoons, Eddie Gershom, said exceptions are made for trained guide dogs and other examples of assistance dogs, but said “on this occasion, it was not clear that the customer’s dog was an assistance dog.”

He added: “The company’s policy was explained to the customer and she was politely asked not to bring her dog to the pub.”

However, Philippa said her pup was wearing a special harness to make it clear that it was a support dog, but the pub manager insisted she leave. She was then escorted off the remises by security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I dispute Wetherspoons comments as my dog was clearly wearing his harness and I had my documentation with me which they weren’t interested in at all.”

Wetherspoons’ dog ban was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, but the chain had been lenient with dog owners for many years. However, in September 2018 Wetherspoons announced it would no longer allow dogs in any of its UK branches, with the exception of assistance dogs | Submitted

Our sister title the LEP sought further clarification from Wetherspoons and asked why it decided to ban dogs in the first place.

So, why did Wetherspoons ban dogs?

Wetherspoons’ dog ban was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, but the chain had been lenient with dog owners for many years. However, in September 2018 Wetherspoons announced it would no longer allow dogs in any of its UK branches, with the exception of assistance dogs. At the time, a Wetherspoons spokesman said the group's hard-working staff had grown tired of picking up poop and the ban would be strictly enforced going forward. He said: “Please note that Wetherspoon has a policy of not allowing dogs in its pubs, including all outside areas. (Assistance Dogs excepted).

"This policy was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, although in recent years we have allowed a few exceptions. After much consultation, we will now be strictly enforcing this policy everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In order to give those affected time to adjust we have set a deadline of Monday, September 10, 2018."

Wetherspoons said it began enforcing its ban on dogs because its pubs are busy, "with families and children present, and we serve a lot of food. Even well-trained dogs can sometimes behave unpredictably." | LEP

The Wetherspoons website further explains its reasons for the ban, saying “even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable”.

It states: “For many years, we have not permitted dogs or other animals in our pubs, hotels or in external areas which belong to, or are managed by, us. This includes beer gardens, car parks and outside pavement areas.

“We realise that this may seem quite strict, but our pubs are busy, with families and children present, and we serve a lot of food. Even well-trained dogs can sometimes behave unpredictably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we do welcome assistance dogs. If possible, it would be helpful to our staff if your assistance dog were to wear a recognisable leash/collar or harness and if you could bring suitable documentation with you (although not mandatory requirements).”

What do you think of Wetherspoons rule on dogs? Is it time to change - share your thoughts!