Bellway plans approved for next phase of Chamberlains Barn project in Leighton Buzzard

Bellway has received planning permission to deliver 200 new homes in the next phase of the Chamberlains Barn scheme in Leighton Buzzard.

The new development, to be known as Chamberlains Heath, will be Bellway’s second phase of construction within the wider Chamberlains Barn project, which is set to bring a total of 950 new homes to the northern edge of the town.

Located on a 16.8-acre parcel of land in the north-west part of the wider site, Chamberlains Heath will comprise 150 properties for private sale and 50 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Construction work at Chamberlains Heath is set to begin this month (June) with the first residents expected to move in by spring 2026.

A computer-generated image of a street scene at Bellway’s Chamberlains Heath development in Leighton Buzzard, where construction work is set to get underway this month.

Bellway is currently building 180 new homes at Chamberlains Bridge, in the north-east part of the wider site, where construction work began in April 2022.

Neil Grainger, Land Director at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are very keen to begin construction work at Chamberlains Heath now that we have received planning permission from Central Bedfordshire Council. This will enable us to deliver a collection of modern, energy-efficient one and two-bedroom maisonettes and two to five-bedroom houses to meet the needs of local people, complementing the range of homes we are providing at Chamberlains Bridge.

“Chamberlains Heath will sit directly to the south of open parkland and to the west of the new Shenley Hill Country Park which is being created as part of the wider Chamberlains Barn scheme. The homes will be accessed from Heath Road to the west while a new cycle and pedestrian route will link the development to Cotefield Road.”

Outline planning permission for the wider Chamberlains Barn project was granted in 2015. As well as 950 new homes, the scheme is also set to deliver a site for a lower school, a local centre and public open space including the country park, allotments, orchards and play areas on land between Kemsley Drive and Shenley Hill Road.

Neil said: “Bellway is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable communities that enhance the area and provide much-needed new homes and infrastructure. We are proud to be playing a major role in the Chamberlains Barn project which will help to address the shortage of new-build homes in Leighton Buzzard.

“This important scheme will also bring a host of other benefits including a new country park, a site for a new lower school and even a new stop on the very popular Leighton Buzzard Railway – one of the country’s longest and oldest narrow-gauge lines.”

There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available at Chamberlains Bridge, with prices starting at £390,000.

