These are the trendy must-haves for your garden this summer

Warmer months are on the way, which means more time outdoors for most people.

And as seasons change, so do trends, and the furnishings, flowers and accessories that are fashionable for outdoor spaces.

To help those looking for inspiration on how to transform their outdoor spaces, a study undertaken by a garden company analysed 2022 trends images on Pinterest, to reveal the common features that people are seeking for their gardens this year.

From hanging lights to rattan furniture, experts at VonHaus’ have tips on how to style the most wanted features into your garden.

Fire pits

It's no coincidence that as the popular series Love Island approaches, so does the demand for fire pits.

Adding glamour and excitement to the garden, fire pits are great for staying cosy as the sun begins to set, and mean you can keep the conversation flowing deep into the night.

Gazebo

Another garden feature predicted to be huge this summer is the gazebo with searches for ‘pop up gazebo’ seeing a huge 1,100 per cent increase over the past 90 days.

As garden parties welcome their way back into our lives, gazebos are a must-have if you’re looking for a shaded space to keep your family and friends out of the sun, or in some cases the rain too.

Rattan furniture

Search terms such as ‘rattan garden chairs uk’ have seen an increase of 500 per cent over the past 90 days.

Rattan furniture is popular as it’s very durable and can last in the garden all year round, making it a useful and attractive piece that you won’t regret buying.

From rattan sofa sets to storage boxes, there are many ways that you can incorporate the rattan look into your garden theme.

Cushions and blankets

Sometimes, it’s the finishing touches that make all the difference. This trend is showing that Brits are opting for comfort and style this summer by adding cushions and blankets to their outdoor seating.

Make sure your soft furnishings compliment your overall colour scheme and wisk them away when weather turns wet.

Low coffee tables

Iced coffee season is back and what better way to enjoy one than in your own garden. Low coffee tables offer a sleek and stylish aesthetic to your garden.

When the sun is shining, coffee tables can be a great way to bring the indoors outside and create a living space to relax in while enjoying the fresh air.

Grey, white, brown colours

Grey, white and brown colour schemes are predicted to be very popular within the upcoming season. Natural and neutral tones are great for keeping your garden colour scheme aligned.

You can incorporate these colours into your soft furnishings, outdoor rugs, and crockery.

Hanging lights

Over the past 90 days searches for “garden hanging lights” have seen a 350 per cent increase. There are many creative ways to experiment with hanging lights in the garden.

Whether they’re dangling from tree branches or wrapped around your garden fence, hanging lights can create a beautifully soft glow in your garden as the evening draws in.

Rugs

Outdoor rugs can offer a unique and cosey look to the garden and they’re very popular. It might seem baffling to have a rug outdoors, but there are plenty of outdoor materials, like jute, to keep them from getting ruined by the weather.

Outdoor rugs can also offer extra seating space for when you’re hosting parties.

Potted plants

If you’re looking to add more greenery to your outdoors space, raised vegetable beds and hanging baskets can be a great idea, although time consuming.

So, if you’re looking for an option that needs less commitment, standard potted plants will help bring a leafy and natural vibe to your garden.

Lanterns

As well as hanging lights, lanterns are another stylish way of introducing lighting to your outdoor space. You can tuck them into flower beds or place them on the edge of your patio.

To create a consistent theme, incorporate lanterns that match the colour scheme of the rest of your garden.