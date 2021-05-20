How Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade is helping the public deal with impact of the pandemic

The future is looking brighter as COVID restrictions are slowly lifted but for many people who have lost their jobs, are worried about loved ones, or are facing financial problems, the way ahead remains uncertain.

Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade (CALL) is urging anyone who is struggling to cope and in need of help, to contact their advisers even though the charity’s office on West Street is currently closed for drop-in advice.

Throughout the pandemic, the team have continued to help people over the phone and via email, with two members of staff and two or three volunteers working socially distanced in the office, supported by other team members working from home.

Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade is ready to help

Kash Karimzandi, Chief Officer, said: “For the first time ever, Citizens Advice is helping more people over the phone than face-to-face and many of the people who are seeking advice have never used our service before.

“People want to know their rights and options when they’ve been made redundant or furloughed, what benefits and support they are entitled to, and often need help with finding the right information and making claims as this is a new situation for them.

“We are helping people who are facing debts as a result of a loss of income and are often under extreme stress and feel unable to cope. Our advisers can help clients to explore their options and support them through the process of getting on top of things.

“Our service is free, confidential, impartial and available to anyone who needs it, so do call us if you or a friend or family member needs some support.”