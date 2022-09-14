Center Parcs Woburn Forest makes U-turn on decision to boot out guests for Queen's funeral

Center Parcs in Woburn has made a partial U-turn on its decision to close on Monday (September 19).

Yesterday, we revealed how the holiday resort was shutting on the day of the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect.

The decision had left families fuming, questioning where they would go for just one day before being allowed to return on Tuesday.

Center Parcs Woburn Forest

However, Center Parcs has now had a change of heart for holidaymakers already at the resort – meaning they can stay.

But bosses have made it clear they will not reverse the decision to open on Monday for everyone else.

A Center Parcs spokesman said: “The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday, September 19.

"We have however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

"The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day.”

Despite the partial U-turn, it does seem the damage has been done with holidaymakers taking to social media to vent at what some have described as a PR disaster.

One person tweeted: “Closing the facilities would be one thing but turfing people out and telling them to come back the next day is outrageous. What on earth were you thinking?”

Another said: “My partner and I worked the whole way through Covid and have been working nonstop since Christmas and now our first holiday in years has been cut short. I understand staff want a bank holiday but for it to be at the cost of people's planned holidays is a disgrace. Disappointed.”

On Facebook, people were just as furious.