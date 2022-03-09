These are 5 of the best scenic drives in the UK

Motorists are given the perfect opportunity to explore the UK during the spring months, as wildflowers, broad landscapes and baby animals fill the country

The car leasing experts at LeaseElectricCar.co.uk are providing their rundown of the top scenic spots worth travelling to over the next couple of months.

A spokesperson from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said “Following springs restricted by lockdowns and filled with staycations, it seems us Brits have really begun to understand how beautiful this country of ours is.

“Keen motorists should make the most of their vehicles by using them to explore the depths of countryside and coastal roads available to us.”

Devon - Cornwall

Well known for having some of the best beaches the UK has to offer, the south-westerly county is home to plenty of quaint towns, beautiful views and delicious cornish pasties. Motorists hoping to see all of the sights should start in the beautiful Devon, head down from Barnstable, through to Padstow, Newquay, St Ives, Porthcurno and ending in Penzance.

Highlights include the most famous of all of the Cornish seaside towns, St Ives. Perfectly placed for those looking for a coastal day trip, visitors will be surrounded by picturesque cafes, shops and restaurants. The town can get very busy in the high summer season due to its stunning sights, making spring the perfect time to take the trip.

Helmsley - Whitby

This route will guide motorists through the beautiful North York Moors, a National Park well-loved across the country. Home to the largest expansions of heather moorland in the country, the flat upland area reaches for miles. Spring time is the perfect season to make the visit, as the rough moorlands and rugged fields are filled with wildflowers and life.

The 50 mile route will take drivers through to Whitby, a seaside town in Yorkshire. Famous for its delicious fish and chips, Whitby is truly a seaside lover’s dream. Also serving as a main attraction to Whitby’s visitors is its lush history, including being the setting for a large proportion of the classic Dracula, written by Bram Stoker after his visit to the town.

The Causeway Coastal Route, Ireland

This Irish route from Ballycastle through to Londonderry is ideal for motorists looking to immerse themselves in the great outdoors. The beautiful natural coastline across this route is studded with Game of Thrones backdrops and pretty seaside towns. The route will lead drivers through Bushmills, Portrush, Portstewart and Castlerock before arriving in Londonderry.

The Giant’s Causeway is a must-see for all curious travellers, a natural cluster of over 40,000 hexagonal stones standing side-by-side. This has created a magical stepping stone effect, leading visitors into the sea. A geometric and picturesque wonder for all to see!

The Argyll Coastal Route, Scotland

Following the coast from Inveraray to Fort William, this 200km route is for seafood and landscape lovers. The roads through Lochgilphead, Obad and Glen Coe will take motorists on a trip through the underbelly of Scotland, with a chance to explore some of the country’s best wildlife. With almost all of the roads on the route facing west and over the water, drivers are ensured killer views of the coastline, making spring the perfect season to take in miles of beauty there.

Highlights include the towering mountains and natural wonders of Glen Coe, shaped by glaciers and volcano explosions from millions of years ago. The place is rife with history and stories of exciting tales.

Brecon Beacons, Wales

This route takes motorists through the wonderful twists and turns of the Welsh countryside. Brecon Beacons National Park is home to some of the most impressive scenery in Wales. Hidden waterfalls and scenic views come alive in the springtime.