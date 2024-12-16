24 Hours in Police Custody: Tonight's episode will leave you angry as partner is attacked in his own home

An investigating officer for Bedfordshire Police deals with the case of a man left at the brink of death following a violent incident at home, and realises the victim is a man who came to see her at the station the day before

First things first, tonight’s episode is a repeat but it’s no less shocking than the rest of this latest series.

First aired in 2021, it tells the story of Paul Jenner, who is left on the brink of death following a violent incident at his home.

And the investigating officer at Bedfordshire Police soon realises the victim is a man who came to see her at the station the day before – leaving her wondering if she could have prevented the attack before it happened.

Called Til Death Do Us Part, it attracted a huge response from viewers first time around when it transpired Paul's partner Sherry Naidoo, of Houghton Regis, had some serious previous with police called out six times to reports of violence.

Paul tells the 999 call handler: “I’ve been violently attacked again by my partner. I’m in intensive care. She’s been in prison for six months and she’s come out and done it to me again. I’ve just got to get out the relationship now haven’t I?”

Paul was admitted to hospital where it was found he had suffered two bleeds on his brain. Twelve days later, he died after suffering a further bleed.

Tune in tonight at 9pm, Channel 4.