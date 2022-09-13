Appeal launched after 'violent disorder' at The Picture House Leighton Buzzard
An appeal has been launched to identify two men after a "violent disorder" at The Picture House in Leighton Buzzard.
By Jo Robinson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:50 am
Bedfordshire Police have released images of two males who they believe could help them with their enquiries.
The incident took place in the early hours of September 4 and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
Bedfordshire Police stated on social media: "Officers are looking to identify these two men who we believe can assist in the investigation of a violent disorder.
"The incident took place at The Picture House, Leighton Buzzard, at around 2am on Sunday, September 4."