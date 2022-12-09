Arrest made after reports of a man exposing himself in Leighton Buzzard
It happened in New Road
A man has been arrested after reports of a flasher near a Leighton Buzzard park.
Bedfordshire Police say they were called to reports of a man exposing himnself in New Road yesterday (December 8) at around 7.30pm.
Advertisement
A man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.
A spokseman for Beds Police said: “Following the report, officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated.
“Anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar incident, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 40/70580/22.”