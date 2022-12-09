Bedfordshire Police

A man has been arrested after reports of a flasher near a Leighton Buzzard park.

Bedfordshire Police say they were called to reports of a man exposing himnself in New Road yesterday (December 8) at around 7.30pm.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.

A spokseman for Beds Police said: “Following the report, officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated.