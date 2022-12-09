News you can trust since 1861

Arrest made after reports of a man exposing himself in Leighton Buzzard

It happened in New Road

By Laura Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Bedfordshire Police
Bedfordshire Police

A man has been arrested after reports of a flasher near a Leighton Buzzard park.

Bedfordshire Police say they were called to reports of a man exposing himnself in New Road yesterday (December 8) at around 7.30pm.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.

A spokseman for Beds Police said: “Following the report, officers have carried out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

Most Popular

“Anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar incident, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 40/70580/22.”