Bedfordshire man arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 2, found dead
A Bedfordshire man and a woman from Bury St Edmunds have been arrested following the death of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich.
And police have been granted an extension to detain the pair who are known to the victim.
Officers attended a property on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday (June 30) and discovered a body of a two-year-old girl.
In the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1), officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old woman of no fixed abode, in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of murder.
A post mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.
Superintendent Jane Topping said: “At this stage we are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident, however we ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”