News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Bedfordshire man arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 2, found dead

Detectives have been granted more time to question suspects
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

A Bedfordshire man and a woman from Bury St Edmunds have been arrested following the death of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich.

And police have been granted an extension to detain the pair who are known to the victim.

Read More
Man in his 20s stabbed to death in Bedford's Jubilee Park
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murderA man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder
Most Popular

Officers attended a property on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday (June 30) and discovered a body of a two-year-old girl.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1), officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old woman of no fixed abode, in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of murder.

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.

Superintendent Jane Topping said: “At this stage we are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the incident, however we ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”