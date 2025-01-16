Bedfordshire Police are recruiting special constables - do you have what it takes?

Special constables. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police are recruiting special constables – and workshops will be held at their headquarters.

Special constables are volunteer police officers who hold a warrant card and have the same powers and uniform as regular officer.

They support the force's community and patrol colleagues.

The role is unpaid, with a minimum of 16 hours a month.

Bedfordshire Police said: "Do you have the skills and the time to support us? Specials are very much on the front line making arrests, fighting crime and protecting the public.

"Many seize training opportunities and move into specialist areas like the roads policing unit, community policing, football unit and the airport unit."

For more information, please attend one of the recruitment events below or email [email protected].

Workshops, 9am - 1pm:

April 5

July 5

October 4

Webinar sessions, Wednesday evenings 7pm - 9pm:

March 5

June 11

September 10

December 3

If you wish to attend a webinar, please click here and email the police for a link.