'Brazen' nuisance bikers in Leighton Buzzard will be tackled pledge police

There have been numerous reports on social media about "brazen" motorbike riders, particularly in the Astral Park area, who've been seen "riding on pavements with no protection" and "riding with no lights in the dark".

Residents are also worried that the bikers could injure passers-by, particularly the elderly or small children.

However, Sergeant Oliver Bancroft told the LBO: “We are aware of recent issues in the area and our specialist Op Meteor officers have run a series of patrols in response.

Astral Park. Image: Google.

“Our Op Meteor officers are specially trained to use off-road bikes and we use them to tackle all sort of crime types, including anti-social driving.

“Over the bank holiday weekend [Easter] Op Meteor seized five vehicles that were being used without licences or insurance, made two arrests, reported two people for traffic offences and issued a dozen warnings which could lead to vehicles being seized if they are found to be used in an anti-social way.

“I want to thank everyone who reports these issues to police. It is important that this happens so that we understand the scale of the problem and can take action accordingly.”