'Concerns for safety' of man who went missing from Leighton Buzzard last week
Police are searching for a man who went missing from Leighton Buzzard last week.
Officers are looking for 41-year-old Chadrick, who was last known to be in the town on Tuesday, July 2.
The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins, and is known to have links with Kensington, Marylebone, Surbiton and Homerton in London, as well as Chatham in Kent.
Bedfordshire Police said: “There are concerns for his safety. We know it is not the clearest photo but we’re hoping someone might recognise him and be able to assist.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 263 of 4 July.”