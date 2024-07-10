'Concerns for safety' of man who went missing from Leighton Buzzard last week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a man who went missing from Leighton Buzzard last week.

Officers are looking for 41-year-old Chadrick, who was last known to be in the town on Tuesday, July 2.

The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins, and is known to have links with Kensington, Marylebone, Surbiton and Homerton in London, as well as Chatham in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police said: “There are concerns for his safety. We know it is not the clearest photo but we’re hoping someone might recognise him and be able to assist.