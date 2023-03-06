A Leighton-Linslade Town councillor has condemned violence at a Leighton Buzzard pub after watching footage of a brawl.

In a shocking video seen by the Leighton Buzzard Observer, seven men fight at the entrance of the Picture House on Lake Street. According to both Bedfordshire Police and a spokesperson for the pub, the fight broke out after men were refused entry.

Cllr Pat Carberry said: “I was appalled at the level of violence. It was a sustained attack using a weapon with the potential to cause fatal injury.”

Did you see anything?

Men were seen shouting, punching and hitting each other with objects – while two men smashed the pub doors into others.

A spokesperson for the Picture House said: “The incident referred to which took place on February 18 followed the refusal of entry to a group who refused to show ID following the introduction of our enhanced safety measures.

"To ensure guest safety, along with the installation of ID scanners we have increased the number of our door-team who have been provided with body-cams.”

They added: “We do not tolerate violence in and around our venue and work closely with the police, licensing and Pubwatch to prevent incidents.”

The pub reiterated that its priority continues to be to ensure their guests enjoy a welcoming and safe environment.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.