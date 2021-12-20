A giant motorhome vehicle was stolen from the driveway on a busy main road in Wing last Wednesday (December 15).

Between 4:10pm and 7:30pm the giant Fiat Ducato motorhome was stolen from the driveway of an address on Aylesbury Road.

As this incident occurred on a busy road passing through the village, Thames Valley Police believe some motorists will have spotted the crime.

The stolen vehicle

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "It is likely that it occurred in full view of motorists with three wheel clamps being removed to steal it.

"Therefore, we are appealing for any witnesses or drivers who use this route between these times to check their Dash Cameras for potential footage.