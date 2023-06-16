Issue of 'intimidating' youth gangs on motorbikes raised in Parliament by Bedfordshire MP

The impact of youths intimidating residents on bikes in Leighton Buzzard has been raised in Parliament by a Bedfordshire MP.

MP Andrew Selous described how residents are ‘fed up’ with gangs of youths riding motorbikes who are stealing and intimidating residents. And he asked House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt what can be done to tackle it.

Mr Selous told her: “People in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable are absolutely fed up with groups of mainly youngsters who are riding on motorbikes or bicycles and stealing and intimidating, often late at night...

Mr Selous is asking what powers police can receive to better tackle the issue.

"What can we do to give the police more effective powers to prevent and deter these young people, and apprehend them while they are riding and cycling around?”

Ms Mordaunt responded that a £560million investment aimed to encourage young people to engage with more community-based activities.

She said: “I am sorry to hear about that situation... I can very much see why that would be such an intimidating thing for many of his local residents. He will know that, in addition to the resources that we are giving the police, and the Prime Minister’s recent push on antisocial behaviour in particular, we are investing £560million to ensure that every young person has access to regular clubs and activities as well as opportunities to take part in volunteer schemes and other things. Those constructive activities are part of the solution.

“However, I am sorry to hear about the difficulties that he is having. I shall ensure that the Home Secretary knows about his campaign and ask her to assist him.”

Speaking afterwards, Andrew Selous MP said he had spoken extensively to police about the issue and expects a ‘robust response’ to what has been happening.