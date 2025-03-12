Leighton Buzzard Library has reopened after car crashed into the building yesterday morning
Leighton Buzzard Library has reopened today (March 12) after a car crashed into the building yesterday morning.
The library will be open as normal from 9am until 6pm – although Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding residents that certain areas of its book stock may be "temporarily inaccessible" until restoration work is completed.
People were evacuated from the library yesterday morning after a car crashed into the front of the building at around 10.15am.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said that there would be "an ongoing investigation".