Leighton Buzzard man added to sex offenders register after admitting to child porn offences

Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man from Leighton Buzzard has been handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences against children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony Moran, aged 61, and of Billington Road admitted to one charge of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Moran was given an eight-month jail term – suspended for two years. He will have to undergo five days of rehabilitation activity and 26 sessions of a accredited program.

He will also placed the sex offender register and served a sexual harm protection order for 10 years.