Leighton Buzzard man added to sex offenders register after admitting to child porn offences

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 11:26 BST
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston
Luton Crown Court. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man from Leighton Buzzard has been handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences against children.

Antony Moran, aged 61, and of Billington Road admitted to one charge of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Moran was given an eight-month jail term – suspended for two years. He will have to undergo five days of rehabilitation activity and 26 sessions of a accredited program.

He will also placed the sex offender register and served a sexual harm protection order for 10 years.

