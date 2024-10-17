Leighton Buzzard man jailed after police found sawn-off shotgun and knives in suspected stolen car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard man has been jailed for five years after police stopped his vehicle – suspected as stolen – and found weapons.

Osiris Fleming-Rey, aged 27, of Nelson Road, was driving a black Honda Civic with false registration plates on the A23 southbound in Brighton.

Police suspected the vehicle may have been stolen and stopped it on the Viaduct Road.

Inside the vehicle, weapons were found including a sawn-off shotgun and knives.

Osiris Fleming-Rey. Image: Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesman, said: "Fleming-Rey was arrested and taken to custody, and was later charged following an investigation by Brighton CID.

"At Guildford Crown Court in September he stood trial accused of possessing a firearm, and two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article. He was found guilty.

"At the same court on October 10, he was sentenced to a total of five years in prison."

The court was told how the incident happened on November 24 last year at 10pm.

Police stopped the vehicle and "safely made an arrest after suspicions were raised".

A search was completed and a shotgun was located in the vehicle, as well as a knife and a lock knife.

The spokeswoman added: "Fleming-Rey told officers that he had 'borrowed' the vehicle from a 'friend', but could not recall any information about how, when or where he had met the person.

"It was revealed he was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in January 2023 for possession of a bladed article."

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.

The court also imposed a Deprivation Order to seize the suspected stolen vehicle.

Speaking after the case, TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This case demonstrated the teamwork and professionalism of officers to ensure the vehicle was safely stopped.

“The vehicle was then searched and weapons were found. These were seized by police.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender and the weapons he carried have been taken off the streets.”