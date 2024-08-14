Leighton Buzzard shop closed down after selling illegal tobacco and vapes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shop in Leighton Buzzard that had over 1,000 banned vapes on its premises has been closed down after it was caught out by an undercover council officer.

EU Market at 5a North Street was handed a three-month closure order by Luton Magistrates Court on August 5 – meaning it is now a criminal offence to enter the shop.

Central Bedfordshire Council took action after tip-offs from residents, schools and businesses over the past year. It’s the first closure order issued by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokeswoman, said: “The order follows numerous complaints about EU Market supplying illegal vapes and cigarettes, including sales to minors.

EU Market, and right, the closure order. Images: Central Bedfordshire Council.

"During visits on October 17, 2023, and March 14, 2024, officers seized a total of 1,141 vapes, 167 cigarette packets, and 34 tobacco pouches. On June 21, 2024, the shop sold illegal tobacco to a council officer.”

Councillor John Baker, the executive member responsible for public protection at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We are dedicated to making Central Bedfordshire a safe place to live and work. EU Market's illegal activities have negatively impacted local businesses and residents.

“This closure order shows we take community concerns seriously and will act decisively against businesses causing disruption or engaging in criminal activity. Similar enforcement will be applied to any shops trading in illegal goods or selling age-restricted products to minors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority is protecting residents' well-being and supporting legitimate businesses. We thank the community members who provided evidence for this closure."

Anyone who suspects the sale of illegal or counterfeit tobacco products or vapes can report it anonymously on the council’s website.