Ellie Ogden-Hooper, 19, from Leighton Buzzard, and Reece Tony White, 23, from Luton, were killed at the scene of a road traffic collision near Tebworth on Tuesday, January 18.

Today (May 12) at Luton Crown Court, Jordan White, 19, of Wallis Drive, Leighton Buzzard, admitted to causing their deaths by dangerous driving, and to causing serious injury to two other male passengers.

White was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa that crashed into a tree along Toddington Road at around 3.20pm on January 18.

Ellie, who was thrown from the vehicle during the collision, and Reece, who was in the rear of the car, both sustained fatal injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

In a statement released after the crash, Ellie's family said: “The loss of our beautiful Ellie is Heaven’s gain. We are so grateful for the time we had with her.

“Words cannot express the sadness of not being able to spend just one more minute with her. Love you Ellie.”

Reece’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Reece. He was a much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“He made an impression on everyone he met and leaves a hole in the family that will never be filled. He will be missed forever.”