Leighton-Linslade teenagers are spending two weeks with Bedfordshire Police.

The youngsters are completing a placement with the community team and their duties will include a visit to custody, a control room, scenes of crime, and a dog section, to name but a few.

The 14 budding officers will also be learning about how the community team operates, and understanding the challenges they face.

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "How much do you remember about your work experience from school, and what did you get up to? I bet not many spent time with the police!