Leighton-Linslade youngsters on work experience with police

By Jo Robinson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leighton-Linslade teenagers are spending two weeks with Bedfordshire Police.

The youngsters are completing a placement with the community team and their duties will include a visit to custody, a control room, scenes of crime, and a dog section, to name but a few.

The 14 budding officers will also be learning about how the community team operates, and understanding the challenges they face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "How much do you remember about your work experience from school, and what did you get up to? I bet not many spent time with the police!

"Hopefully they [the students] will join us in a few year’s time, supporting and protecting the public and make a difference in our community."