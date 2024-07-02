Leighton-Linslade youngsters on work experience with police
The youngsters are completing a placement with the community team and their duties will include a visit to custody, a control room, scenes of crime, and a dog section, to name but a few.
The 14 budding officers will also be learning about how the community team operates, and understanding the challenges they face.
Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team stated: "How much do you remember about your work experience from school, and what did you get up to? I bet not many spent time with the police!
"Hopefully they [the students] will join us in a few year’s time, supporting and protecting the public and make a difference in our community."